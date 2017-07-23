'Voltron' Season 4 Release Date News: Animated Series to Return with Fourth Season this Fall

Facebook/VoltronOfficial A promotional image for the "Voltron: Legendary Defender" animated series.

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3 is not yet available on Netflix, but the release of season 4 has already been announced.

The show's third season will be released on the streaming platform on Aug.14, but unfortunately, it will be shortened to only seven episodes. While this could be disappointing for the fans, there is also some good news.

According to Comic Book, Joaquim Dos Santos, who is one of the producers of "Voltron: Legendary Defender," announced that while the third season of the anime series will be shortened, fans will be treated to a whole new season this coming fall, without any specific release date yet. Some new outlets are saying it is going to premiere in September, while others are saying October.

But one thing is for sure: season 4 will be comprised of six episodes. Co-producer Lauren Montgomery said that their aim is to give the fans "more Voltron, more often."

Meanwhile, the first trailer for season 3 has just been released, and it showed Prince Lotor rising to power. Apart from this, it also featured the Paladins trying to cope after Shiro's disappearance.

"No Black Lion, no Voltron," Lotor's voice said. Because of this, they knew that they needed a new pilot. However, by the end of the clip, viewers finally saw the Black Lion rise and roar again. Who could the new pilot be?

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" has an impressive voice cast, which includes Jeremy Shada from "Adventure Time," Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead," Bex Taylor-Klaus from "Arrow," Kimberly Brookes from "Mass Effect," Josh Keaton from "Green Lantern: The Animated Series," Neil Kaplan from "Transformers: Robots in Disguise," and more.

The animated series comes from Studio Mir, the same studio that animated "The Legend of Korra." Producers Dos Santos and Montgomery, together with head writer Tim Hedrick, also previously worked on "Avatar: The Last Airbender."