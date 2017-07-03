'Voltron: The Legendary Defender' Season 3 Premiere Date News: Landing At This Year's Comic-Con

Early screening for the "Voltron: The Legendary Defender" Season 3 premiere is set for this year's Comic-Con. The third installment of the highly successful Netflix animated series is set to premiere on the online streaming platform next month.

The adaptation of the classic 80s mecha anima has been able to build its own dedicated following made up of old fans as well as newcomers to the franchise. The series is produced by Dreamworks Animation and Events Productions who revealed that the series has a 78-episode commitment to Netflix.

YouTube/Netflix US & Canada A screenshot of the Paladins from the Netflix original series "Voltron: Legendary Defender."

After the second season concluded in January of this year, it was announced that the third season is slated to be released this year. The announcement was made last April to the pleasant surprise of many fans who expected its third season to arrive at a later date.

According to the Anime News Network, the first episode of "Voltron: The Legendary Defender" season 3 is set for an early screening at Comic-Con International. The announcement was made by both Netflix and Dreamworks Animation last Friday.

The screening will be part of their panel during the event and will be joined by members of the production committee and cast. This includes the show's executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery and cast members Bex Taylor-Klaus (Pidge) and Tyler Labine (Hunk).

A special "Voltron" cosplay event and fan meetup is scheduled to take place in the same day as the screening. Fans can meet up with others dressed up as their favourite characters from the series with a ticketed autograph signing session slated the following day on July 21st.

A trailer was released early last month which introduced the series' latest villain, Prince Lotor. This comes after several pre-emptive trailer leaks which were taken down as fast as they were released.

"Voltron: The Legendary Defender" season 3 is set to premiere this Aug. 4 only on Netflix.