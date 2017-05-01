'Wag the Dog' TV Series Plot Details, News: HBO Teams Up With Film Director to Create TV Adaptation

HBO has a political satire series in the works and it is a TV adaptation of the 1997 black comedy film, "Wag the Dog."

Reuters/Neil HallActor Robert De Niro poses for photographers at the European premiere of his film 'The Intern' in London. De Niro is set to executive produce HBO's upcoming political satire series, "Wag the Dog," a TV adaptation of the 1997 film he starred in.

The network is in partnership with Barry Levinson, the producer-director of the 1997 film, who is also now tasked to direct the half-hour per episode TV adaptation.

HBO describes the project as "an ode to the classic film but moving the weapons of mass distraction beyond politics and into business, entertainment and, yes, nonprofits."

The cable network also added that "fake news is so yesterday," since a small team can easily manufacture reality with social media and other modern tools at the tip of their fingers.

News of the project came almost two years after HBO's cancellation of "The Brink." It was also a political comedy starring Jack Black and Tim Robbins that first aired in 2015.

"The Brink" was initially confirmed for a second season renewal, but HBO later retracted its decision and opted to cancel the show after the first season.

The "Wag the Dog" movie starred Robert De Niro, playing a political strategist who gets the services of a Hollywood producer, played by Dustin Hoffman, to create a fictional war against Albania that can turn the public's attention away from a scandal which involves the president.

Levinson will co-produce the upcoming TV series along with Tom Fontana and Jason Sosnoff. De Niro also serves as an executive producer along with Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh. Rajiv Joseph is also tasked to write the series.

Interest for the film was revived due to recent political issues. As noted by economist Nouriel Roubini, the 1997 film is reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent orders to attack Syria, eventually distracting the public from the issue of his possible connivance with Russia during the 2016 elections.

"Wag the Dog" earned an Oscar nomination for Hoffman, and grossed over $64.3 million in worldwide sales.