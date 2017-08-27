Walmart Ventures to Voice-Controlled Online Shopping With Google

Walmart With the use of Google Assistant, online Walmart shopper can soon place orders via voice control on Google Express.

Soon, Amazon will no longer be the only company that offers voice-activated online shopping now that Walmart and Google has agreed to collaborate in venturing into the said operation.

According to reports, Walmart confirmed several days ago that they will soon become part of the Google Express platform which will also provide Walmart patrons the option for voice ordering.

Google and Walmart also assures consumers that the manner of shipments will be the same as how they experience it with typical online shopping because the giant retailer will still be the entity that processes order deliveries.

The new partnership and upcoming voice ordering feature will be made possible through Google's own artificial intelligence platform Google Assistant that is already supported by several Android-run devices.

According to statements from Google and Walmart, the new voice-enabled shopping service will kick off sometime in late September. Google offered interested consumers the option to be notified once the service is live on Google Express.

In a statement, Walmart President and CEO Marc Lore said: "We'll be working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of items for voice shopping via Google Assistant – the largest number of items currently offered by a retailer through the platform."

Based on what Walmart and Google has already revealed about the upcoming online voice-enabled shopping service, future patrons of it will encounter familiar buying options that they have experienced in Walmart's online store.

Walmart and Google will also introduce the former's Easy Reorder feature once Walmart has been added to the Google Express platform next month. This means buyers can tell their Google Assistants to easily add regularly bought grocery items along with new purchases.

The retailer also promised that their partnership with Google plans to put up a system that will allow customers to pick-up their orders in up to 4,700 Walmart locations across the United States.

Walmart will also bring their free two-day shipping offer to Google Express.