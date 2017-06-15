WannaCry Ransomware News: Microsoft Releases Security Update to Address Vulnerability

The WannaCry ransomware attack that took place last month sent many Microsoft users into a panic and left many affected. As a result, Microsoft took necessary steps and has released new updates for better security.

REUTERS/Kacper PempelMicrosoft has released security updates in the wake of last month's WannaCry cyber attacks.

In a blog post, Cyber Defense Operations Center General Manager Adrienne Hall recalled the May cyber attack and described it as "an all too real example of the danger of cyber attacks to individuals and businesses globally."

The new updates are available to all versions of Windows, including older ones. Through these security updates, Microsoft aims to ensure further protection for users everywhere in the case of another cyber attack. The updates serve to protect against similar ransomwares.

"In reviewing the updates for this month, some vulnerabilities were identified that pose elevated risk of cyber attacks by government organizations, sometimes referred to as nation-state actors or other copycat organizations," Hall wrote. "To address this risk, today we are providing additional security updates along with our regular Update Tuesday service."

Microsoft Security Response Center General Manager Eric Doerr recommends that the updates be installed immediately, especially those running on older Windows systems like Windows XP, even if they are completely up-to-date.

"Our security teams actively monitor for emerging threats to help us prioritize and take appropriate action," Doerr wrote in a separate post.

As for where the WannaCry ransomware came from, nothing has been fully determined. Many have concluded that China is behind the operation, though a new report describes this claim as "groundless."

According to Xinhuanet, Chinese security experts denied the claim that the WannaCry ransomware, also known as WannaCrypt, came from China. Just doing an analysis of the ransomware's interface texts is reportedly insufficient to prove its origin, especially since WannaCry has 11 language versions.

"The correct and professional way is to trace the ransomware through the traits of the code," security company Qihoo 360's chief security engineer Zheng Wenbin said.