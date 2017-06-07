'Wanted' Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Lola and Chelsea Get in Trouble in New Zealand

Lola (Rebecca Gibney) may have succeeded in saving her kidnapped son, David (Charles Cottier), but her and Chelsea's (Geraldine Hakewill) struggles are far from over as the second season of the Australian crime-drama series "Wanted" continues.

Facebook/channel7A screenshot of Chelsea Babbage (Geraldine Hakewill) and Lola Buckley (Rebecca Gibney) from the Australian crime-drama series "Wanted."

At the moment, there is no information available for the upcoming third episode, but with the way the back-to-back premiere ended, there is no doubt that danger will be hounding Lola and Chelsea much closer than ever. And the worst part of it is that they may never see this one coming.

Crooked cop Stanton (Nicholas Bell) just escaped prison and made a deal with his father-in-law, Morrison (Anthony Phelan), to take care of the problem with Lola and Chelsea in exchange for a chance to be with his family again.

And now that Stanton is in New Zealand and his targets are currently more worried about retrieving their stolen stuff than worrying about the possibility of an encounter with him, will he succeed in fulfilling his end of the deal and get his family back at the expense of Lola and Chelsea's lives? Or will the loss of the gun they retrieved with Morrison's key tag be their final bargaining chip to extend their lives until after the gun has been found?

Back in Thailand, Lola's son, David, has also just found himself on the wrong end of a 24-hour deal, which he may not survive unless he manages to contact his mother for help. The only problem is that Lola's cell phone was in the knapsack they've just lost. Will mother and son still be able to see each other alive again?

The second season will also be seeing Lola coming out of her shell. The character, who has come a long way from being an uptight, frightful accountant, will be discovering a previously untapped source of courage as she and Chelsea struggle to bring the fight to their pursuers.

In an interview with news.com.au, actress Hakewill said, "It was really exciting for me reading the [latest] scripts and seeing how much she changes and how brave Chelsea really is."

"Wanted" season 2 airs every Monday night at 8:40 p.m. AEST on Seven Network.