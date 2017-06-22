'Wanted' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Final Two Episodes Send Lola and Chelsea Running from the Police; Can Detective Levine Save Them?

When Stanton (Nicholas Bell) promised Morrison (Anthony Phelan) that he was going to go after Chelsea (Geraldine Babbage) and Lola (Rebecca Hakewill) and take the incriminating key tag back, he meant every word. And now that he has been found dead, there are only two people left to blame.

Facebook/Channel 7A screenshot of Chelsea Babbage (Geraldine Hakewill) from the Australian crime-drama series “Wanted.”

In the next two weeks, Chelsea and Lola will be on the run from the authorities, having been made primary suspects for the former detective's death. The preview for the upcoming episodes shows Detective Levine (Stephen Peacocke) doubting the two women's involvement in the death. But what he thinks matters not as both authorities and Morrison's men already began chasing Lola and Chelsea — one group is intent on taking them in, while the other is all out to put them down for good.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode also reveals that Lola will be forced to revisit a past life, if only to find safe haven for herself and Chelsea as their enemies close in from all directions.

Should the authorities get to them first, will Detective Levine be able to help them prove their innocence? If Morrison's men find them, will they have enough leftover luck to survive a potential fatal encounter? And, if they should be fortunate to find a way out of the country and disappear before anybody can track them down, how long will they be able to hide?

One particularly promising scene in the trailer shows a policewoman shouting at Lola and Chelsea to stop running from across a river. And when she decides to fire at the women who does not heed her word, Detective Levine is there to push her gun off-target. What will drive him to do such a thing? Will he be able to find an inkling of evidence that proves that Lola and Chelsea has nothing to do with Stanton's death?

"Wanted" season 2 episode 4 airs on Monday, June 26, at 8:40 p.m. AEST on Channel Seven.