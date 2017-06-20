'War for the Planet of the Apes' Release Date, Latest News: New Promo Videos Unveiled

20th Century Fox has released a couple of promo videos this week for the upcoming premiere of the movie "War for the Planet of the Apes."

(Photo: YouTube/20th Century Fox)A screenshot from the official trailer of "War for the Planet of the Apes."

One of the latest promos for the new installment to the "Planet of the Apes" film franchise highlights Caesar's (Andy Serkis) role not only as the leader of the ape resistance but also as a father figure.

Titled "A Father Becomes Legend," the new promo has been released to coincide with the celebration of Father's Day in the United States. Unlike the previously released promotional videos in the past, this promo lasts for almost one minute and it features new footage of some of Caesar's moments with his son.

In another recently released promo clip, Caesar is seen having a face-to-face encounter and conversation with the film's human villain — The Colonel, portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

In the video titled "I Came for You," Caesar is brought to stand before the Colonel while a chain is wrapped around his neck. The leader of the ape tells his enemy that he specifically had himself captured to meet him. However, Caesar had refused to divulge who was the one who leaked the information that the Colonel was in the "human zoo." With the interrogation going nowhere, the Colonel takes Caesar away, presumably to be imprisoned.

The "Planet of the Apes" film franchise was rebooted six years ago with Rupert Wyatt launching the movie "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." While the filmmaker chose not to return to helm its sequel, Matt Reeves was the one to pick up where the first installment left off with the release of the 2014 sequel, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes."

Reeves was also the one tapped to helm "War for the Planet of the Apes," the upcoming third installment to the franchise's reboot. And aside from Serkis and Harrelson, the film sequel stars Steve Zahn, Terry Notary and Karin Konoval.

"War for the Planet of the Apes" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 14.