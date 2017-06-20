'Warcraft III,' 'Diablo II' Getting Remastered Versions? Job Listing Hints

Two of the biggest titles from developer Blizzard Entertainment's most popular video game franchises are reportedly getting the remastered treatment.

(Photo: Blizzard Entertainment)A promotional image for "Diablo II."

"Warcraft III" and "Diablo II" could be lined up for remastered versions and Blizzard is looking for a senior software engineer that will help them do just that. This is at least the impression that a job listing for the position gives.

The listing reads:

"Compelling stories. Intense multiplayer. Endless replayability. Qualities that made StarCraft, Warcraft III, and Diablo II the titans of their day. Evolving operating systems, hardware, and online services have made them more difficult to be experienced by their loyal followers or reaching a new generation. We're restoring them to glory, and we need your engineering talents, your passion, and your ability to get tough jobs done."

The only Blizzard game confirmed to get a remaster is "StarCraft." It is set to arrive this summer. If the listing is anything to go by, "Warcraft III" and "Diablo II" will be updated as well.

"Diablo II" was first released in 2000 to a positive reception. "Warcraft III," which has the subtitle "Reign of Chaos," will turn 15-years old this July.

IGN points out that the job listing centered on a server engineer suggests that the remastered versions of the game, should they turn up, might be available only through the Blizzard app. At the moment, both "Diablo II" and "Warcraft III" are only playable on Battle.net.

Furthermore, PCGamesN also believes that the nature of the job listing also hints of an improvement on the user interface and an updated online architecture.

However, at the moment, nothing is confirmed yet, but a legion of fans will definitely be happy to experience "Diablo II" and "Warcraft III" with improved graphics and visual quality soon. When that will happen and whether or not they will see the light of day, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for now.