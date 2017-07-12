'Warframe' Gameplay News: Developers Add 'Open Zones,' More New Contents in 'Plains of Eidolon' This Year

Digital Extremes Promotional image for "Warframe"

Developers of "Warframe" revealed they are going to add a new open world-like area in the game's "Plains of Eidolon" expansion to be released this year.

At the TennoCon event earlier this week, PC Gamer interviewed Rebecca Ford, live ops and community producer at "Warframe" developer Digital Extremes. The publication asked Ford how vast the map of "Plains of Eidolon" would be compared to others already present in "Warframe."

Ford then revealed: "We're introducing Landscapes for the first time and in its first iteration in Warframe. Landscapes is what we call an open zone, not quite the size of what you'd expect of open world in other games but still sizable."

The community manager added that while Landscapes are not as big as open worlds, it will still give players more experience of interacting with non-playable characters. Ford added that Landscapes will allow players to fly "over the plains using your Archwing" that also means enemies are present anytime of the day.

PC Gamer then commented that the imminent changes through the "Plains of Eidolon" expansion will somehow make "Warframe" feel like a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. It is considerably a major change, considering "Warframe" is known for being a third-person shooter game.

With that, Ford reiterated that it was always Digital Extreme's intent to make progress in terms of introducing new contents to "Warframe" by considering suggestions from players. "So in a way the game has evolved into a mash of genres that we didn't necessarily plan specifically but so far we've managed to make sense of," said Ford.

It was also revealed that Digital Extremes is currently developing quests and mini-quests and the NPCs that players will meet in fictional Cetus village. Ford also teased that players should expect "continuous day and night cycle" where they can watch the sun rise and set.

In the "Plains of Eidolon," players can start crafting their weapons with new components that will provide unique styles of fighting equipment — this activity will more likely to occur in the day. When the night falls, players should brace for the "hardest content in 'Warframe.'"

"At night, the Plain comes alive with massive, five-story high monstrosities that ascend from the water and roam the landscape in search of Warframes to destroy and consume," the developer teased.

The release date for "Plains of Eidolon" is yet to revealed.