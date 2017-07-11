'Warframe' Latest News, Updates: Open-World Map Coming to Free-to-Play Game Soon

Facebook/PlayWarframe A promo image of "Warframe" featured as the cover photo on the action game's official Facebook page.

Digital Extremes has announced a new, custom made open-world map for "Warframe" in their TennoCon presentation on Saturday, July 8. The new "Warframe - Plains of Eidolon" update is set to bring massively multiplayer online features to the title, according to the game developer.

"Warframe - Plains of Eidolon" will bring the first of the game's custom open world areas, called Landscapes, to players of the third person action title. The Plains of Eidolon will have a day to night cycle, a town called Cetus filled with Non-Player Characters, and Quest Objectives as well.

Compared to the older, procedurally generated areas of "Warframe," the Plains of Eidolon will seamlessly bridge player interaction and quest areas with the combat areas, making the game more similar to traditional MMO Role Playing Games like "Guild Wars" or "World of Warcraft."

While an instance of the Cetus town can only hold up to 50 players for now, the feature already allows a more continuous gameplay feel to players coming in and out of the town in their four-player parties.

The day and night cycle is also not just for looks. Huge creatures called Eidolons come out to roam at night, making missions drastically different from daytime, according to PC Gamer.

More details on the update were posted by Rebecca Ford, Live Ops and Community Producer for Digital Extremes, on the PlayStation news blog. The update is set to launch later this year for the PlayStation 4.

New content will be added to the town of Cetus, according to Ford, as she answered questions in an interview with PC Gamer. "Right now we are filling out the Landscapes with quests and mini-quests through NPC characters that you meet in the village of Cetus," she explained.

"This could be an endless loot experience if you aggressively upgrade and customize and look to trade off your finds with others. But we've added something much deeper, surprising—we're adding weapon crafting to Warframe's first Landscape," Ford added.

The video below shows off the new areas and open-world gameplay coming to "Warframe" in its "Plains of Eidolon" update.