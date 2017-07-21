Warner Bros. Adds Two More DCEU Films to Its 2020 Lineup

Facebook/Zack Snyder It is suspected that "Justice League" will showcase more of Wonder Woman's newly discovered god-like powers.

A few months ago, Warner Bros. announced that two DC Extended Universe films are slated for a 2020 release. This week, however, the studio confirmed that it is adding two more DC movies into its 2020 lineup.

Although Warner Bros. has yet to reveal the titles of the two films, fans can assume that these can be any of the previously-announced flicks that do not have a definite release date yet. These include "Suicide Squad 2," "The Batman," "Shazam," "Nightwing," "Batgirl," "Green Lantern Corps" and "Justice League Dark" among others.

According to reports, the two unknown titles are now slated for release on Feb. 14, 2020 and June 5, 2020. While it is possible that these additional movies are among the previously announced films in the pipeline, there is also a chance that these may be totally new ones that were initially not included in DC's plan to expand its Extended Universe.

Speculations are rife that one of the two titles could be the sequel to "Wonder Woman," which premiered in U.S. movie theaters in the first week of June.

Despite its rocky start, the female superhero film surprisingly performed well at the global box office, making it one of the most successful DC films of all time. Due to its remarkable success, some speculate that DC might kick off the production of its sequel soon to have it released by 2020.

Before the two new titles were added to the 2020 lineup, the two DCEU films that Warner Bros. is expected to release on that year are "Cyborg" and "Green Lantern Corps," which are slated for an April 3, 2020 and July 24, 2020 premiere dates, respectively.

Following "Wonder Woman," the next two DCEU movies lined up for release this year are "Justice League" and "Aquaman," which the studio intends to spotlight in the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con on July 22.