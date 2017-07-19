Warner Bros. Announces 2020 Release Dates for Two DCEU Films

Riding on the phenomenal success of "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros. Pictures has set 2020 release dates for two DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films. The titles of the upcoming projects have yet to be announced but there are already speculations that one of these will be a sequel.

Facebook/wonderwomanfilm Gal Gadot in a promotional image for "Wonder Woman."

The first of the slated DCEU films is set to be released on Feb. 14, 2020, while the second will hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

This puts the total number of upcoming DCEU films for 2020 to four, which is certainly a good start for the burgeoning cinematic universe. The "Cyborg" solo film has already taken the April 3, 2020 release date. As for the July 24, 2020 release date, there are rumors that "Green Lantern Corps" is set to fill that spot.

However, the chances that the two new release dates will feature something new are very unlikely. This is because several projects that were announced by Warner Bros. have yet to get a release date of their own.

"The Batman," "Shazam," "Black Adam," "Gotham City Sirens," "Suicide Squad 2," "Justice League Dark," "Nightwing" and "Batgirl" are still just ideas until they get firm release dates. This means that the two unspecified films set for 2020 will probably be among the aforementioned titles.

The next installment in the DCEU franchise after "Wonder Woman" is "Justice League."

So far, it seems very likely that one of the recently announced release dates will be filled in by "Wonder Woman 2." The success of the film has already ensured that it will get a sequel. Add to that the timing of the announcement which came just weeks after the release of the film.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has announced that "Justice League" and "Aquaman" will be receiving the spotlight during their stint at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Make sure to keep a close eye on SDCC 2017 for any news regarding the upcoming DCEU projects.