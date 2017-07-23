Warner Bros. Developing 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' Remake

Facebook/The ConjuringMovie "The Conjuring 2's" screenwriter, David Leslie Johnson, will also be writing the script for the upcoming remake of the film "Invasion of the Body Snatchers."

Warner Bros. is spearheading the remake of another science fiction classic, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." The redo of the 1956 original is currently in development and is expected to feature updated themes to keep up with the times.

Produced by "The Predator's" John Davis, the script for the remake is being written by "The Conjuring 2's" screenwriter, David Leslie Johnson. The prolific writer is also working on the script for the next installment in the "Conjuring" franchise. He previously wrote "Orphan" and "Wrath of the Titans," as well as several episodes of the hit AMC zombie apocalypse series, "The Walking Dead."

Since the movie is still in its early stages of development, it does not have a director yet. However, Warner Bros. might make the announcement in the near future.

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" was derived from one of the works of American writer Jack Finney, "The Body Snatchers." In the novel, the town of Mill Valley in California was attacked by alien plant pods that cloned sleeping humans. Unlike those they had replaced, the copies produced did not have any feelings.

In 1956, the novel was then adapted into a movie and titled "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." Directed by Don Siegel and produced by Walter Wanger, it took less than three weeks to shoot the film, which was set in the fictional town of Santa Mira, California. Taken in black and white and filmed in Sierra Madre, Glendale, Chatsworth, and Los Felix, the classic movie saw the extraterrestrial beings completely invading the world towards the end.

Since the 1956 film adaptation, the movie was redone three more times in 1978, 1993 and 2007, although none of them was able to match the success of the original, which grossed $3 million in its initial release.

Warner Bros. has yet to announce the release date of the new remake.