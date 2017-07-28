'Warriors All-Stars' News: Developers Release Shiki Clan Trailer

Facebook/koeitecmogames Koei Tecmo releases new trailer for "Warriors All-Stars."

Developed by Koei Tecmo, "Warriors All-Stars" has proven to be quite the hack and slash game since it was unveiled. Because it features many of the characters found in the games developed by Koei Tecmo, the gaming community has been keeping an eye out for any word on the highly anticipated game title. Fortunately, the team seems to be aware as it has recently released new details for "Warriors All-Stars."

The details are featured in a trailer, which features what to expect from the highly anticipated game title. It introduces the final clan in "Warriors All-Stars," which is the Shiki Clan. It includes Ryu Hayabusa and Ayane from "Ninja Gaiden," William from "Nioh," Yukimura Sanada, Mitsunari Ishida, and Naotora Ii from the "Samurai Warriors," and Hajime Arima and Darius from "Haruka: Beyond the Stream of Time."

The Shiki Clan joins the previously announced "Warriors All-Stars," Tamaki Clan and Setsuna Clan. According to reports, there is a lot more to expect from "Warriors All-Stars." It mixes in a lot of role-playing games content for players to explore once they take a break from the hack and slash parts of the game title.

The clans are important as players are given the chance to use one area, the Sanctuary, as a way of strengthening the relationships between each other, while at the same time upgrading their Hero Cards. Those with the most tight knit clans will receive unique scenes that will shed light on the backstory of each character in the clan. A few of the places worth visiting once Koei Tecmo's upcoming game title is released are the Tavern, Inn, Practice Arena, and Refinery.

The gaming community is set to experience what "Warriors All-Stars" can offer on Aug. 29 for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC users. In the meantime, fans may receive more details from the developers, so it is best to keep an eye out.