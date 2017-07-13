Washington Nationals Interested in Raisel Iglesias

(Photo: Reuters/David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports) Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Raisel Iglesias throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park, Aug. 1, 2015.

The Washington Nationals have been looking for a closer all season long.

Since the start of the year, they have been linked with the Kansas City Royals' Kelvin Herrera, the Chicago White Sox's David Robertson, the Tampa Bay Rays' Alex Colomé, the Miami Marlins' A.J. Ramos, the San Francisco Giants' Mark Melancon, the Toronto Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna, the Detroit Tigers' Justin Wilson, the Philadelphia Phillies' Pat Neshek and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Tony Watson among others. That's an incredibly long list of potential targets.

Koda Glover has actually been doing a good job at the position in the past couple of months, but he's been on the disabled list since June 11. With him sidelined, the search for a closer will have to continue. Apparently, there's a new name added to the list of closers the Nationals are eyeing.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals are interested in acquiring Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias.

Iglesias is playing really well for the Reds this season. The Cuban pitcher has a team-friendly contract and he's under team control until through 2020. He's eligible for arbitration in 2021 and he will become a free agent in 2022.

Iglesias is an intriguing target, but he's not going to come cheap. ESPN's Jerry Crasnick has reported that he was told by a source that the Reds' asking price for Iglesias will be "astronomical."

Meanwhile, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo was a recent guest on ESPN's "Baseball Tonight" podcast, and he told host Buster Olney that they weren't necessarily looking to add a closer right now.

"I think it's going to be a fluid decision. We're going to have to see what's available and what the cost is — that's always the issue — and supply and demand at this time of the year is always what it comes down to," Rizzo said during the interview.