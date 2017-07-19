Washington Nationals Still Interested in Justin Wilson After Acquiring Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Rick Briggs) Justin Wilson pitching for the Detroit Tigers in 2016.

Earlier this week, the Washington Nationals added proven relief depth to the bullpen by acquiring Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for pitcher Blake Treinen, and prospects Sheldon Neuse and Jesus Luzardo.

Madson and Doolittle will give the Nationals embattled bullpen a much-needed boost, but it appears that they are still looking to add more relief pitchers.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi has reported that the Nationals want to add another reliever, or possibly a starter, and they are still interested in the Detroit Tigers' Justin Wilson. FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman also said the Nationals are still in the market for a relief pitcher.

Well, this makes sense, and it's been proven time and again that teams can never have enough relief pitchers.

The left-handed pitcher has had a good season with the Tigers. In 37 appearances, Wilson has posted a 2.29 earned run average (ERA) and a 0.91 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 50 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings. Wilson ousted right-handed pitcher Francisco Rodriguez and became the Tigers' closer back in May.

After acquiring Madson and Doolittle, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told SiriusXM radio they have accomplished what they have set out to do during the trade season. However, he went on to say that they would continue to upgrade the roster throughout the season.

"I think we've achieved what we were trying to do going into the trade deadline season, if you will," Rizzo said, via Federal Baseball.

"We've improved the weakest link of our ballclub, but you're never done in this job, we all talk about the trade deadline, but things happen after the trade deadline, we've made good acquisitions after the trade deadline throughout the seasons, so you're never finished, you're always trying to improve your club," he added.