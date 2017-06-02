Washington Redskins NFL Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Matt Jones Is Waiting for the Redskins to Trade or Release Him

Matt Jones is still nowhere to be found.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Matt Jones with the Washington Redskins in 2015.

He has yet to participate in the Redskins' organized team activities (OTAs) this summer, and now Mike Jones of The Washington Post has reported that he's not expected to attend the team's remaining practices. Apparently, Jones is currently training on his own in Florida and he's just waiting for the team to trade or release him.

"A person familiar with Jones's situation said the third-year pro has opted against reporting to Redskins Park because members of the coaching staff told him he's no longer a part of the team's plans following the ascension of Rob Kelley and the addition of Samaje Perine through the draft," Jones said in his report.

ESPN's John Keim has also reported that his source said the same thing. However, he said the Washington Redskins don't want to release Jones right now. With Kelley and Perine on the roster, it seems clear that he is no longer part of the team's plans for the future.

Meanwhile, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden isn't too pleased with Jones' decision to stay at home.

"He's on our roster. You know, he's eating up a spot. But we all know that this is voluntary, so there's really nothing that we can do," Gruden said, according to CSN Mid-Atlantic. "You'd like everybody to be here without a doubt," he continued.

Well, if Jones misses the mandatory full-squad minicamp next month he will likely get into a lot of trouble. Maybe that will force the Redskins to release him.

Jones was the Redskins third-round pick in 2015, and after a promising rookie season, many thought they were going to use him more the following season. He did get the starting job after Alfred Morris left, but he suffered a knee injury seven games into the season and Kelley took over from then on.