Washington Redskins Trade: Kirk Cousins Says 'The Ball's in the Team's Court'

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

The Washington Redskins would love to sign Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, but the quarterback's just not interested in the offer on the table right now.

During an interview on ESPN's "NFL Live," Cousins said the Redskins will have to show him that they are willing to make a long-term commitment if they want to get a deal done.

"The team would need to make that decision and say that this is a guy we're going to commit to in the long haul. I'm very comfortable playing under the franchise tag," Cousins stated during the interview. "The ball's in the team's court. I'm under contract, am comfortable playing under the contract I signed," he continued.

Of course, he's happy with his current contract. He will make $23.94 million this season and that's fully guaranteed. Last week, ESPN's John Keim reported that the Redskins have offered the quarterback a five-year extension averaging about $20 million per season. However, it has low guaranteed money.

The Redskins can try to trade him if he refuses to sign a long-term deal with them, but Cousins doesn't think he's going to be moved this season.

"I haven't heard anything. I'm not expecting anything to happen. And I'm looking forward to getting back to work with my teammates," Cousins said during the interview on "NFL Live."

The Redskins can place the franchise tag on him for the third time next season if they can't get him to sign a multi-year contract, but it will cost them around $34.5 million. That's quite a lot for a quarterback who hasn't been named to an All-Pro team.

The Redskins still have until July 15 to convince Cousins to sign the deal, but they will have to make him an offer he can't refuse. Perhaps more guaranteed money can do the trick.