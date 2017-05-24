Washington Wizards NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: John Wall 'Wants to See a Bigger Picture Plan' Before He Signs an Extension With the Wizards

John Wall has always been one of the top point guards in the National Basketball Association (NBA) ever since the Washington Wizards made him the first overall pick in the 2010 draft. That's why this piece of news shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watches basketball.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)John Wall celebrates after a win against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2016.

According to CSN Mid-Atlantic's J. Michael, the Washington Wizards' top priority this offseason is to sign an extension for John Wall. However, Michael also added something that should make Wizards fans sweat a little. Apparently, Wall is not sure if he's ready to commit just yet.

"From league sources close to the situation, Wall wants to see a bigger picture plan on where the franchise is headed before committing for longer," Michael said in his report.

Of course, Wall is signed through the 2018–19 season, but he is eligible for a designated veteran player extension this summer since he made the All-NBA third team. Wall can make up to $170 million if he signs a four-year extension with the Wizards, but it seems he's going to take the wait-and-see approach for now.

Well, no one can really blame Wall if he wants to find out if the Wizards can take a major step forward especially when Otto Porter is a restricted free agent this summer. But most observers think turning down an extension right now is a bad idea.

"While there are legitimate questions about just how high the Wizards' ceiling truly is, it's also fair to question how many other teams put him in a better position than the one he has right now," Jake Whitacre said in his piece for Bullets Forever.

"Plus, he also has to consider that unless he signs a major endorsement deal in the coming years, his basketball deal is still going to be his major source of income," he continued.