Washington Wizards Trade News: John Wall Re-Signs With Four-Year, $170 Million Deal

REUTERS/Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports Mar 8, 2016; Portland, OR, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh (21) during the first quarter at the Moda Center.

The Washington Wizards will keep John Wall for another four years.

Over the weekend, Wall confirmed that he was going to stay for another four years with the Washington Wizards.

Wall shared the news in a video on media outlet Uninterrupted, where he said he always knew he was not going anywhere. The National Basketball Association All-Star player added: "I love being in D.C. I love the organization. I love my teammates. I love the amazing fans. I just had to think it out with my family and friends, and make a decision. Y'all know where I wanna be at."

The 6-foot-4 point guard also said: "I'm happy I'm coming back another four years to be a Washington Wizard. Y'all know what I'm going for. Definitely gonna bring y'all that championship. That's my ultimate goal, and I'm not gonna stop till I get it."

While the rules do not allow any parties to reveal the specifications of an NBA player's contract, reports have it that Wall's new contract costs $170 million. It is also important to note that Wall's current contract with the Wizards extends to the next two years, thus the newly signed agreement between him and the team will be effective when the 2019-20 NBA season begins.

John Wall's extension includes a fourth-year player option and a 15 percent trade kicker, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 22, 2017

According to notable ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Wall's new contract includes a "15 percent trade kicker." In NBA vocabulary, a "trade kicker" means that in the event of a trade, the Washington Wizards will additionally pay Wall 15 percent of his remaining contract value.

Wall is undoubtedly one of the main contributors in the Wizards' 49-33 run during 2016-17 season. By the end of it, he had an average of 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Apart from Wall, the Washington Wizards also managed to keep Otto Porter Jr. by matching a $106 million offer sheet presented by the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month.