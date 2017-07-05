'Watch Dogs 2' News: Latest Content Update Brings 4-Player Party Mode, Grants Easier Access to Multiplayer Offerings

Watch Dogs 2 official website Title Update 1.16 is now available to download for 'Watch Dogs 2'

There is a new "Watch Dogs 2" update available for players to download right now, and this one brings additions that can significantly enhance the multiplayer experience.

First off, players should find that it is easier now to get into different multiplayer games.

Thanks to the latest update, players can now go to the Multiplayer app in their in-game smartphone and subsequently launch any multiplayer mode of their choosing.

Activities such as Armored Truck and Bounty Hunter will now be accessible to players whenever they are playing the game, so they will no longer have to wait around for a certain period of time just to try those out.

Notably, the Multiplayer app will come in handy not just for launching different multiplayer games.

"Watch Dogs 2" players can also use that app to go into Party Mode. Two to four players can participate in this mode.

Once players have started a round of Party Mode, they can now proceed to have fun all around the city. Participating players can opt to just hang around and check out the many sights of the city with their buddies, or if they are so inclined, they can also get into a variety of activities.

Activities that players can try out while in Party Mode include: Bounty, DedSec – Virus, Invasion, PvP Loot Truck, Races, Robot Boss Fight and Showd0wn.

Players should know that these activities have been tweaked a bit to make them work better in Party Mode. For instance, there may be times when players need to vote on specific roles and courses when participating in certain activities.

Leaderboards for these Party Mode activities are not live but players can still gain some extra cash and followers.

All of the aforementioned additions have also been made available for free courtesy of Title Update 1.16.

More news about "Watch Dogs 2" should be made available soon.