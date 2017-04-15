'Watch Dogs 2' News: Next Title Update To Be Released April 17, Showd0wn Mode and Several Other Additions Included

"Watch Dogs 2" players will soon be able to try out some new features coming to the game via a new title update.

Watch Dogs 2 official websiteA new title update will be released for 'Watch Dogs 2' on April 17

On April 17, the next title update will officially be released for the open world game, and this one brings quite a few new additions that should be worth checking out.

The headline feature of this upcoming title update is the new online mode known as Showd0wn. In Showd0wn, two teams both made up of two players will go against each other as they attempt to complete three different objectives. The three objectives are Steal the HDD, Doom-load and Erase/Protect the Servers, so players can expect to have different kinds of experiences while trying out Showd0wn.

Loot Truck events will also be going live soon inside the game, and players daring enough to mess with these when they do show up may be rewarded handsomely for their efforts.

Players will also be given access to online races that now feature multiplayer functionality. These online races can involve drones, eKarts and motorcycles. With leaderboards included, players will likely want to do well with these to ensure that they have bragging rights.

"Watch Dogs 2" players can also look forward to receiving some new items via the latest title update.

One of these new items is a paintball gun, and as shown in a post on the game's official website, this particular weapon is one that can be pretty annoying for opponents to deal with in PvP action as paint will splash across their screens with each successful hit.

There are also 13 additional pieces of clothing that are being provided to players.

Bug fixes are also included in the title update with one meant to get rid of duplicate operation entries and another making sure that players will be able to complete a particular mission as intended.

More news about "Watch Dogs 2" should be made available in the near future.