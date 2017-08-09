'Watch Dogs 2' News: Possibly Final Title Update Coming to Consoles Very Soon

Watch Dogs 2 official website The possibly final title update for 'Watch Dogs 2' brings plenty of bug fixes

Following the release of different downloadable content packs and content updates, what could very well be the final title update is nearly here as well for "Watch Dogs 2."

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official website, the developers shared that they "do not foresee releasing any additional title updates" following this newest patch.

So what does the potential final update for the game contain?

Well, players hoping that it will contain several additional features will be disappointed as developers have opted to focus on squashing a few more bugs with this downloadable.

First off, developers are applying fixes to the 4-player Party Mode that was released last month.

With the update installed, players should find that fast travel is now working as intended and that characters will still be able to move around following a death in Showd0wn.

Developers also addressed an issue that could previously lead to a bounty event being completed automatically after entering the Marin HQ tunnel. An issue related to Man vs. Machine has also been fixed, and Dedsec non-player characters are no longer expected to suddenly multiply.

Co-op play inside "Watch Dogs 2" should also be improved following the installation of this latest title update.

For instance, issues that could lead to players being disconnected or disbanded have been fixed and the Loot Truck event is also expected to work better moving forward.

While there is a chance that this is the last title update released for the game, developers did share that they will "continue to be present in the community."

It is also worth noting that some players over on Twitter still have suggestions for potential additions, though it is unclear if the developers will still bring more features to the game.

The latest and potentially final title update for "Watch Dogs 2" is out for PC and is expected to be released for consoles very soon.