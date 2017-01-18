'Watch Dogs 2' News: Title Update 1.09 Now Available For PC, Includes Visual Enhancements And YourBoySerge Nerf

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ubisoft rolled out Title Update 1.09 for the PlayStation 4 port of "Watch Dogs 2" last week, and now, PC players can get the latest fix-filled downloadable for their preferred version of the open world game too.

Similar to the one previously released for the PS4, this new update also contains a fix for a popular weapon.

The YourBoySerge sniper rifle that has been regarded by many players as one of the more powerful weapons inside the game has now been nerfed significantly. The nerf comes in the form of the number of rounds that the weapon can hold being reduced from 6 to 1. This tweak should force players to be more selective when it comes to when they fire off this weapon.

Aside from the YourBoySerge nerf, Title Update 1.09 for the PC also brings some tweaks that should help improve the game's visuals.

One tweak will improve the appearance of fog inside "Watch Dogs 2," and that should help players really feel as though they are traveling through San Francisco, albeit a fictionalized version of it.

The Pixel Density slider has also been adjusted via this game update, with its upper limit now being raised up to 1.5, according to a recent post on the game's official website.

Some slight adjustments to the game's user interface as well as to the lines of text that appear onscreen have also been applied.

PC players will now also be able to adjust how loud the music is while they are playing the game thanks to a newly added slider.

Performance improvements, as well as support for the ZCT2U DualShock 4 controllers, were also included in Title Update 1.09.

With Title Update 1.09 now available for the PS4 and PC versions of "Watch Dogs 2," only Xbox One players have yet to receive the new update, though they can expect it to be made available to them by next week.