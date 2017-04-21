'Watch Dogs 2' Update 1.13: Free Update Adds Showdown Mode, Paintball Gun, New Clothes

Update 1.13 for "Watchdogs 2" promises to be a huge and free update, launching a new multiplayer mode, a new weapon, and other goodies for fans of the game.

(Photo: Facebook/watchdogsgame)promo image for "Watch Dogs 2" on the official Facebook page of "Watch Dogs" showing review scores from Digital Spy, God is A Geek, JeuxVideo.com, Forbes, Destructoid, and The Sixth Axis.

The company called the new update for "Watchdogs 2" as the biggest free update so far for the game, according to GameSpot. Support for the new "Watchdogs 2: No Compromise" downloadable content (DLC), which went on sale on April 18, is also included in this update, according to PlayStation Lifestyle.

The list of patch notes for the 1.13 update is pretty extensive, but the big headliner is the new Sh0wd0wn online multiplayer mode. Players can join this new gameplay mode for player versus player (PvP) matches with a friend for a two-versus-two match, or be randomly matched with an online player through a matchmaking process.

Sh0wd0wn features three objectives that depend on which of the 15 different locations has been selected for the match. The objective could be one of Steal the HDD, Doom-load and Erase/Protect the Servers. The patch note remarks that this mode is best as an endgame challenge, and not that recommended for new players.

Online races are also being introduced, featuring multiplayer competitions of drone, motocross and eKart races. Season rewards are up for grabs for players fast enough to rank high in each event's leaderboards.

Armored trucks will randomly roll up in the world, presenting an opportunity for huge rewards that come with a huge risk. Hacking one of these will offer huge rewards, provided that the player can hold out against law enforcement that will be coming in force.

A new Paintball Gun schematic will be available for the 3d printer, and the gun itself can stun enemies with paintballs. The new gun has the added benefit in PvP, in which they will color the opponents screen with paint splashes when hit by the paintballs.

Along with a new weapon, new looks are also in offer, with 13 new clothing items that will be coming up in in-game stores.