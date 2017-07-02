'Watch Dogs 2' Update 1.16 Features: Four-Player Party Mode Now Playable

Facebook/watchdogsgameA promo image for "Watch Dogs 2" on the official Facebook page of "Watch Dogs" showing review scores from Digital Spy, God is A Geek, JeuxVideo.com, Forbes, Destructoid, and The Sixth Axis.

Ubisoft has just launched the version 1.16 update for "Watch Dogs 2," as part of their free content roll-out for July. The free content drop features the highly anticipated four-player party gameplay mode, plus a bunch of other updates.

Post-launch content for "Watch Dogs 2" just keeps on coming, as Ubisoft announced a new gameplay mode via a news post on their site on Thursday, June 29. With the coming of update 1.16 for the game, "Watch Dogs 2" brings to their players an early Independence Day celebration with their newest patch.

"Hello, friends! We're back with our July free content update, featuring the highly-requested 4 player party mode and a special Fourth of July in-game celebration," Ubisoft announced in their blog post.

Using the Multiplayer App in the in-game smartphone, two or four players can band together to form a party. This group can be a private or public team, and they can roam around in the game sandbox-style, or they can pick up some of the new objectives added for 4-player parties to accomplish.

Parties can jump into any one of these activities — Bounty, Invasion, PvP Loot Truck, Races, Showd0wn, Robot Boss Fight, or DedSec Virus. Each has been retooled for co-op events for four players working together.

The in-game smartphone now has the ability to call up multiplayer modes, starting with Update 1.16, according to PlayStation Lifestyle. Instead of waiting for events to come up, players can now trigger them on-demand with the new Multiplayer App in their smartphone within the game.

Starting from June 29 until July 10, players can witness nightly fireworks in-game to celebrate the Fourth of July. New red, white and blue paintballs will also be available to complete the Independence Day motif of this new update.

Other minor changes include awarding the Shuffler outfit to players who were not able to get it before despite completing the Shuffler objective. The 3D printer animation has also been made skippable in co-op games.