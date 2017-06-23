'Watchmen' News: Reboot of Original Series Coming to HBO

HBO has given the creators of "Watchmen" the greenlight to make a reboot of the original TV series. As the show returns, fans can expect the network to add another major hit to its wide selection of top-rated TV shows such as "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld."

Facebook/watchmenPromotional photo for "Watchmen"

Renowned director Damon Lindelof, who has just completed the HBO series "The Leftovers" and the "Alien" prequel "Prometheus," will reportedly spearhead the project for the network. "The Leftovers" just finished its third season and ended on a high note.

The reboot is reportedly not going to be based on the 2009 movie of the same name by Zack Snyder. Instead, it will be a made-over version of the former series from HBO.

In 2014, the network tried to come up with a new show based on the comic book series but failed. With the planned total reinvention, however, the upcoming offering has a higher chance at success. This is because the new "Watchmen" show is expected to be rich in character development and side stories that will definitely make it more interesting for viewers to watch.

Furthermore, the audience might prefer to watch an updated version of the former HBO series rather than Snyder's original movie since it takes just the right amount of time to explore the entire "Watchmen" narrative. The series is also a perfect fit for HBO, which is home to mostly adult-oriented shows like "The Wire" and "The Sopranos." Considering "Watchmen's" theme - history, the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal and World War II - the series is just right for the HBO shows' adult audience.

Reports about the original "Watchmen" series being rebooted first came out earlier this year, but it was not until this week that HBO confirmed the news. Created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the original "Watchmen" comic books feature Captain Atom, Blue Beetle and Black Canary among others.