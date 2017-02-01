watchOS 3.2 Release Date, Features News: Beta 1 Introduces Theater Mode and SiriKit

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apple has released the first beta for the next update of watchOS 3, the current mobile operating system (OS) used by the Cupertino-based tech giant's smartwatch lineup. With the arrival of watchOS 3.2, consumers will be able to enjoy added functionalities for their Apple Watch. But before that happens, Apple will be testing out these new features to ensure that they are polished before releasing them to the public.

AppleA promotional image for the Apple Watch Series 2.

watchOS 3.2 beta 1 introduces two main features — Theater Mode and SiriKit — both of which have been highly anticipated by Apple Watch users.

Theater Mode will allow users to check their smartwatch for notifications in dark places like the cinema or theater without having to disturb other people. When in Theater Mode, the Apple Watch's sound is muted and the screen does not light up when users raise their wrists.

Instead, the Apple Watch will vibrate to signal incoming notifications and in order to view them, users will have to tap the screen or press the digital crown.

The new Theater Mode can be accessed by swiping up and will be one of the options featured in the Control Center.

Meanwhile, a lot of Apple Watch users have been eagerly awaiting the integration of SiriKit into the watchOS since it was made available to other Apple devices via iOS 10.

SiriKit allows for more functions and actions on the Apple Watch. Via Siri, users can book rides on Uber, search photos, send text messages and make payments, among others. SiriKit also enables third-party applications to utilize Siri in order to increase the features offered by a particular app.

Following watchOS 3.2 beta 1, more phases of beta testing are expected to commence so the next official update for watchOS 3 isn't expected to arrive to consumers anytime soon.

Apple has not given a specific release window but reports suggest watchOS 3.2 could possibly arrive sometime in March.