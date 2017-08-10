WatchOS 4 Release Date, Features Rumors: Software Upgrade to Feature Built-in Siri

Apple A still from the official product page of Apple Watch.

Since Apple's watchOS 4 was first announced, reports about its possible features have made their way to the web. A recent report suggests that the wearable's upcoming software upgrade will feature a skiing workout mode as Apple positions it to be the best smartwatch operating system in the market.

At the company's Worldwide Developers Conference held last June, Apple confirmed that the watchOS 4 is coming and that it would be at par with the existing software that run the best Android Wear watches today. Despite the lack of updates about the Apple Watch 3, the highly anticipated successor of the company's widely popular line of smartwatches, consumers are relieved that the watchOS 4 is already on its way.

As of now, a few details about the software are already out, including its release date. At the recent convention, Apple announced that the watchOS 4 will come in the fall, although the technology company did not specify the date. The new OS is expected to be rolled out along with the iOS 11 for iPad and iPhone devices.

To Apple Watch fans who are worrying about the cost of this new software upgrade, the good news is that the watchOS 4 will be free for existing Apple Watch users when it launches, so people do not need to burn a hole in their pockets to upgrade their existing wearable devices.

Another special feature of the upcoming software is the inclusion of a built-in Siri. According to reports, this new feature will allow users to simply tap the top left part of their watch to get calendar notifications and check app reminders, including those from Breathe, Maps, Wallet, among others.

Aside from Siri, Apple is reportedly also offering new watch faces with the watchOS 4, including a kaleidoscope face and several Disney faces like Minnie and Mickey.

Apple's watchOS 4 is expected to arrive before the end of this year.