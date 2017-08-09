WatchOS 4 Update: Fifth Beta Now Available for Developers

Merely two weeks after seeding the fourth beta, Apple launched the fifth watchOS 4 developer beta trial for all models of AppleWatch.

The fifth beta trial for watchOS4 comes with a variety of new watch faces, including Siri and Toy Story choices. Reports say that this new feature is the highlight of the update. The three new watch faces will be able to display information that is unique to every individual.

The update also adds new full-screen celebratory effects for Activity achievements and it enhances the Music and Workout experiences. It will now be able to support High Intensity Interval Training as well as addition swimming options. A new app called Gymkit will allow the interface to connect to gym equipment for data-sharing purposes. Meanwhile, the app called Activity will provide users with coaching tips and words of encouragement along with monthly exercise challenges.

Furthermore, the Cupertino-based tech giant will upgrade apps such as the Apple Pay Cash and Apple News.

Tech junkies should also expect Apple to change the cloud icon to a WiFi symbol whenever the device is not connected. They have also rearranged the icons located in the control center.

Tech enthusiasts should note that the beta trial is currently available only to registered developers. A public beta version has yet to be launched.

Once the proper configuration is installed from the Apple Developer Center, one can download the beta through the Apple Watch app. In terms of installing the update, the smartwatch needs to have at least 50 percent battery life, and it must be connected to its charger. More importantly, the device must be in range of the iPhone.

Apple first introduced the watchOS 4 update at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Non-developers will have to wait for an official release to be able to get the software update. It is expected to launch sometime in the fall.