'Wayward Pines' Season 3 Premiere, News: Network Has No Plans for Show This Year

The network that houses "Wayward Pines" is optimistic for a third season to come through. However, there are no plans yet for "Wayward Pines" season 3 this 2017.

"Wayward Pines" season 2 ended in July 2016 with a big cliff-hanger, leaving followers of the show eager to know when the sequel will be returning to Fox.

On the season 2 finale, several Abbies were shown to be alive and doing well, along with a newborn human baby. Before that, the main characters of the show – Theo (Jason Patric), Rebecca (Nimrat Kaur), Xander (Josh Helman), Arlene (Siobhan Fallon Hogan), Frank (Michael Garza), Lucy (Emma Tremblay), and CJ (Djimon Hounsou) – were last seen inside their pods ready for their long sleep.

According to author Blake Crouch, the finale is very open-ended and the final scene with the Abbies and the human baby could mean many different things.

"'Wayward Pines' is very focused on the idea of human evolution and humans evolved into Abbies, but that does not have to be a static thing. It's continuing, even in the course of our show," Crouch shared with Entertainment Weekly.

According to Fox chairman Gary Newman, "'Wayward' is not cancelled, but it will not be on this summer," Deadline reported.

Newman added that the creators of "Wayward Pines" season 3 did not have enough time to execute it in 2017, also explaining that they still have a lot of discussions to go over matters such as casting.

Fox Television Group co-chairman/CEO Dana Walden did share with TVLine that the producers of "Wayward Pines" already have a compelling season 3 storyline, and the show is definitely part of their discussions for the network.

