'Wayward Pines' Season 3 Still Possible, According to Fox Exec

(Photo: Facebook/WaywardPines) There is still no confirmation for "Wayward Pines" season 3..

Fox is not yet pulling the plug on "Wayward Pines."

Despite rumors of cancellation, the M. Night Shyamalan-directed series remains alive. Fox Entertainment president David Madden confirmed this on Tuesday's TCA panel, saying they still have not made any final decisions on the show's fate.

"We don't know yet," Madden said when asked if the series is dead during the conference (via Deadline). "M. Night has talked to both Dana and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be. We are exploring story and casting ideas; we haven't made any decisions."

Debuted in May 2015, "Wayward Pines" is based on Blake Crouch's book trilogy of the same name. The first five episodes had adapted "Pines," the first novel in the series, with the remaining five episodes centering on the latter novels "Wayward" and "The Last Town."

The show had been initially planned to end after one 10-episode season, but the network decided to pick up another installment in 2015. New cast and crew entered the picture in season 2, in addition to the main cast members like Matt Dillon, Terrence Howard and Carla Gugino.

Given that Crouch's best-selling book series had already been covered in season 1, the writers had to come up with original ideas for the season 2 plot. It is believed that it will also be the case for season 3, if Fox pushes through with another installment.

TVLine notes that for its second season, "Wayward Pines" had an average of 2.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating (Live+Same Day). The ratings seemed to be lower than the show's freshman run, which had an average of 3.8 million and 1.1 rating. Those numbers might be one of the main reasons why Fox still has not decided on the show's future.

Should it get a renewal from Fox, "Wayward Pines" season 3 is expected to premiere early next year.