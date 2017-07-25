'Wayward Sisters' News: More Spinoff Characters and Cast Members Revealed

The CW/Supernatural Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) will be the focus of the "Supernatural" spinoff series "Wayward Sisters."

"Wayward Sisters" solidifies its core cast with the addition of three "Supernatural" fan favorites, as well as a newcomer to the series. The spinoff will have an introduction segment as part of an episode of "Supernatural" season 13, which is set to premiere on Oct. 12.

The series is a project aimed at producing a spinoff of the highly popular "Supernatural" series centered around Sheriff Jody Mills (Rhodes). A staunch ally of the Winchesters, Sheriff Mills will take a group of young women, all a victim of a supernatural incident in one way or another, under her wing.

More details about the upcoming series have been released by Warner Bros. in their press release on Sunday, July 23. In their statement, the studio revealed a few of the other "wayward sisters" who will eventually become a formidable team against the supernatural under Sheriff Mills' tutelage and who are going to be the focus of the show.

Mills will have a trusted partner in Sheriff Donna Hanscum, to be played by Briana Buckmaster of "Arrow" fame. Sheriff Hanscum is another fan-favorite from the "Supernatural" series, even if she is considered inexperienced against supernatural forces.

The father of Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton from "Big Little Lies") had a brush with the otherworldly when he became the vessel of angel Castiel (Misha Collins). The experience changed Claire and set her on the path of the hunter. Gifted beyond her brief experience against the supernatural, she lives with Jody even as she chafes at the Sheriff's strict rules.

Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeem from "The Tall Man") was previously saved by the Winchesters from a family of vampires. Previously forced to serve as bait, she was traumatized by her experience. A threat against her new family forces her to take arms and fight against her wishes.

Patience Turner (Clark Backo from "Designated Survivor") is a new character created for "Wayward Sisters." She is another girl who sought the Wayward Sisterhood for protection after she had her encounters with dark forces. She discovers that her psychic abilities were passed on to her from her grandmother, Missouri Mosely (Loretta Devine, "Supernatural" season 1).