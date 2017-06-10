Waze Arrives on Android Auto: Beta Version of Car Software Finally Gets Popular Navigation App

Google's own Android Auto finally gets a version of Waze, the popular car navigation app owned by the same company. The support, however, is limited to the beta version of the car software as of this time.

Facebook/WazeA promo image for "Waze" as the cover photo on the navigation app's official Facebook page.

It's been an app that's long due for Android Auto, as Google took its time to integrate the Waze Android Auto app into the car software since its reveal at the Google I/O 2016, more than a year ago. Beta testers who have signed up to volunteer as testers of Android Auto will finally get their hands on a working version of the Waze app for Android Auto, according to Android Police.

The crowd-sourced navigation app works just as expected on Android Auto, with most features making it into the beta build of the app, as reported by Ars Technica. Users can use their dashboard screens to see navigation instructions and live traffic data, as well as report slowdowns, police checkpoints, accidents, hazards and speed cameras.

The Waze beta version will not be available for Audi or Mercedez-Benz cars as of this time, according to the email sent to the Beta test subscribers of Android Auto.

Due to safety regulations, Android Auto puts limitations on what can be revealed on the dashboard screen. This is to prevent apps from showing popups, videos or other images that could distract drivers. Thus, Android Auto apps are usually limited to audio and messaging apps, and developers will have to work behind a User Interface layer that limits and formats app output to the car's onboard screen.

Waze, however, will be one of the few apps with full control of the car's dashboard display. In contrast to "templated" apps that are under strict limits from the Android Auto UI layer, "full apps" like Waze will be able to make use of the screen any way they wish.

It is expected that very few, if any, apps besides Waze or Google Maps will be able to earn the designation of "full app" for the Android Auto.