Weight Loss Advice for Summer 2017: How to Lose Weight for the season

Losing weight is not as easy as one might think. By now, everyone knows it is about living a healthy lifestyle, as it has been all the rage in more recent years. Then again, it is easier said than done. How does one lead a healthy life?

Reuters/Brian Snyder How to lose weight for Summer 2017

Eating less might get one to shed a few pounds, but it is not always the healthier approach. Instead of skipping a meal or two, be smart about the food you will eat. Choosing the right kind of food will, according to UK's leading Nutritionist Dr. Marilyn Glenville, help greatly in losing weight.

She shared that food labeled with "low sugar" or "diet" are not as healthy as they say it is. These will most likely come with artificial sweeteners, which cause mood swings and even depression. Studies have shown that people who favor food with artificial sweeteners tend to gain weight rather than lose it.

According to Allure, committing to a new lifestyle might be tough, as revealed in a recent study in "Psychology and Health," but simply thinking about preparing meals will help one stay on track.

Respondents of the study who noted that they visualized their meal plans —how they would prepare their food, when and where they would eat them— were able to commit to healthy eating compared to those who only tried to give their best attempt.

Furthermore, psychologist Corinne Sweet believes that the road to a healthy lifestyle is paved with positive thoughts.

"People talk about themselves in terms of being 'good' or 'bad' according to how habitually they eat or drink things, or whether they snack," Sweet told Express U.K. in an interview. For instance, one would go for a drink after a hard day's work, seemingly as a reward.

According to Sweet, associating food with reward and punishment only causes stress, plus it only increases the behavior. Hence, this line of thinking must be discouraged if one intends to live a healthier lifestyle.