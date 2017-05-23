Weight Loss Advice for Summer 2017: Three Simple Hacks to Lose Belly Fat Fast

This year's summer season is just around the corner, and as usual, many people are looking forward to slipping into their flattering swimming attires while strolling on the beach.

And so, for those who are struggling to lose those unwanted extra pounds, perhaps it is time to consider making some adjustments in their lifestyle. However, it is best not to get caught up in another summer diet fad, and instead, it is better to focus on the healthiest way to trim down body weight by making gradual changes in their daily eating and exercise routine.

According to a report by the Daily Star, top health experts and nutritionists have come up with several pieces of helpful wisdom about losing weight for the summer.

For Dr. Marilyn Glenville, the United Kingdom's leading nutritionist and author of "Natural Alternatives to Sugar," the key to losing fat is to eat fat. Consuming fat is an essential part of diet, but what people should eat are the right kind of fats like oily fish, nuts and seed oils. By eating these healthy fats, the body gets to receive essential nutrients like omega 3 and 6 that are important to the human body.

Shona Wilkinson, a nutritionist at SuperfoodUK, suggests drizzling vinegar on salad as it improves digestion by keeping food inside the stomach for longer periods, thereby reducing the hunger hormone ghrelin. Vinegar is also helpful in preventing spikes in a person's blood sugar after a meal.

Adding protein to each meal is also very important. According to nutritionist Cassandra Barns, "including protein in your meal helps slow down digestion, leaving you feeling more satisfied and fuller for longer." This helps people in their weight loss since people are less likely to consume more calories.

As previously reported, there are also several diet plans that experts believe to be worth considering for those who want to shed off a few pounds in preparation for the coming summer. Among these recommended diet programs are the Biggest Loser Diet, the Health Management Resources weight loss program, and the Weight Watchers program.