Weight Loss Apps: Best Apple Store Apps to Lose Weight for Summer 2017

Losing weight is more than just shedding a few pounds. It is a complete lifestyle change requiring one's full commitment. Since it is not an easy feat, individuals often take extra measures to get in shape, which are often very expensive. Luckily, there are several apps one can download for free.

Reuters/Yuya Shino Several weight loss apps are downloadable for free from the App Store.

MyFitness Pal, a database with over 5 million foods listed in the system, allows users to keep track of the calories they consume. Aside from its calorie counter, individuals can use it to keep track of their exercise routines.

It works with over 50 devices and apps, including Apple Health, Fitbit, etc. MyFitness Pal is available for free.

Another food diary app that will not cost health enthusiasts a cent is FatSecret. This allows users to take note of their meals and plan them in advance. It comes with a weight tracking tool and a barcode scanner. More importantly, its social network will allow users to give as well as receive advice from fellow health buffs.

For those who want a more diverse health planner, Fitbit might just work. It keeps track of one's exercise routines, like the steps one takes every day, and it also has a food log, allowing users to note the calories they consume. It is currently downloadable for free.

Boss Running, an iPhone app designed to make working out more fun, comes with encouraging advice from personal trainers, and a few upbeat tunes to help users stay motivated.

"Our goal is to make exercise fun and accessible, hoping that it will become a part of your daily routine," said lead developer Jeffrey Kern. "We're not just delivering an app, but instead a happier, physically-active lifestyle."

Two coaches will provide users with numerous advice for working out, including safety tips when it comes to using equipment, as well as tips on eating healthy.

Boss Running was launched last March. It is currently available for free on the App Store for iOS devices.