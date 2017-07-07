Weight Loss Tips, Diets 2017: Single Mother Loses Half of Body Weight with Green Tea

Pixabay/dungthuyvunguyen Image used for illustration only.

A single mother, who had depression because of her size, has reportedly lost half her body weight because of green tea.

Siobhan Thornton, who used to always be a size 12 or 14, could no longer even fit into a size 18 after she gave birth to daughter Tia, who is now 3 years old. According to Good Housekeeping, after Thornton broke up with her partner in 2015, she was at her heaviest.

She continued to have an unhealthy relationship with food, eating a lot of junk food in her home. She later became depressed because of her appearance.

However, the tables have turned as this woman has reportedly lost a lot of pounds, even without the help of weight loss pills. When she found a motivation to better herself, after she was advised to take anti-depressant pills or personal training sessions, she started going to the gym. However, this made her feel unwell after a few weeks because she was too unfit.

So, she turned to the internet to look for other solutions, which is where green tea swooped in. Thornton started adding a minimum of two cup of green tea to her daily diet. And now, she has become a size 8.

"I used to avoid looking at myself - now my confidence is through the roof and I've halved my BMI," the single mother said. "I am certain that I lost the first three stone through drinking green tea alone."

She claims that her metabolism sped up with her new diet, even when she was not doing any exercise.

According to Express, a green tea weight loss trial conducted in China, which involved giving two cups of green tea to moderately overweight individuals per day, was found to have had a huge effect on the patients.

"We observed a decrease in estimated intra-abdominal fat in the GT3 group," or the group with two servings of green tea," said the scientists who carried out the study. "In addition, we found decreases of 1.9 cm in waist circumference and 1.2 kg body weight."

Green tea also has other health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol levels, improving brain function, and lowering the risk of infections.