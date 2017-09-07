'Welcome to the Ballroom' Anime Spoilers: Next Episode to Feature Flashbacks Into Gaju and Shizuku's Younger Days

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the sports anime series “Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom).”

The Tenpei Cup finals have begun, and Tatara and Mako may have just presented the best waltz of their lives. How will this performance affect Gaku and Shizuku's upcoming number?

Before last week's episode, Tatara was the kind of passionate ballroom dancer who always strove to put his best foot forward. He knew he wasn't all that good and there were still a lot of things that he needed to learn, but he always made use of what he had to the best of his capabilities.

However, after Kiyoharu told him to stop competing with Gaju and focus instead on defeating Shizuku, Tatara gained a much deeper understanding of newfound passion. What Kiyoharu meant was that Tatara should stop thinking about doing his best for his own personal reasons, and instead work on making sure that he always brought out the best in his partner, Mako.

Kiyoharu and Shizuku had always had an enviable partnership, with some people claiming that they could clearly see Shizuku in Kiyoharu's arms even when he's practicing on his own. The value he has always given Shizuku may have been at the very core of their success and longevity as dance partners.

And now that Tatara has understood this and has even served as the perfect frame for Mako as they waltzed around the dance floor, has he finally found his rightful dance partner? On the other hand, will Kiyoharu and Shizuku still be able to repair their seemingly broken bond?

The preview for the next episode titled "Voltage" teases a look into Gaju and Mako's younger days, as well as a glimpse into Kiyoharu and Shizuku's beginnings. What personal emotions will these flashbacks uncover as Gaju and Shizuku take to the stage? Will these emotions help them dance their perfect waltz together, or will they instead be broken apart?

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.