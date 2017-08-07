'Welcome to the Ballroom' Episode 6 Spoilers: Can Passion and Dedication Be Enough to Win the Girl?

Ballroom e Youkoso Official Site A screenshot of the Akagai siblings, Mako and Gaju, from the Japanese sports anime series, "Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom)."

The Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom," has already taken many unexpected turns for its main character, Fujita Tatara. His desire to take up dancing lessons at the Ogasawara Dance Studio may have initially been fueled by a naïve ambition to be like Kaname Sengoku, but after performing in a pro stage for the first time, his perspective has since changed.

Tatara's passion for his newfound interest is growing, and it's no longer so much about wanting to dance like Sengoku as it is about discovering his own unique steps in his own personal way.

But can dedication really be enough for Tatara to achieve his dream of competing on a professional level especially now that aside from Kiyoharu Hyodo, another rival has just appeared?

Gaju Akagi, a hot-blooded ballroom dancer from Gunma, is determined to partner up with Shizuku Hanaoka, now that Hyodo is out of the dancing circuit for a while. Shizuku has already said yes, owing to the resentment she still feels for her longtime partner Hyodo, who neglected to tell her about his knee injury.

But Tatara is about to challenge this decision as shown in the preview for the next episode titled, "Line of Dance." Will he and Gaju's sister, Mako, be able to convince Shizuku that she has chosen the wrong substitute partner? What lengths will Tatara be willing to take to fulfill the unspoken promise he gave Hyodo about taking care of Shizuku while he's away?

In other news, it seems that Tatara is not the only one who has been showing such deep dedication to his craft. Shimba Tsuchiya, the voice actor who gives life to Tatara's words, has been going all-out himself, as revealed by his fellow voice actor, Nobuhiko Okamoto during a preview and cast talk event held last month at the Marunouchi Piccadilly in Tokyo, Japan.

Okamoto, who voices Hyodo, shared that Tsuchiya has been coming to every recording session dressed in either a school uniform or a tailcoat complete with a hand-made competitor's number in order to fully internalize his .character.

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.