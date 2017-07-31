'Welcome to the Ballroom' Episode 6 Spoilers: Tatara–Mako to Challenge Gaju–Shizuku to a Dance Off?

Ballroom e Youkoso Official Site A screenshot of main protagonist Tatara Fujita from the Japanese anime series "Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom)."

Now that Hyodo's out of the dance circuit for a while, one would think that Tatara finally has the perfect excuse to partner up with Shizuku. But things aren't all that simple on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom."

Following a fierce tango number that even gained a standing ovation at the Prince Mikasa Cup, Hyodo's leg injury worsened. On top of this and as a result of Tatara dancing in his place, Hyodo and his partner Shizuku have been banned from all competitions for the next six months. This was apparently in violation of the rules, and Sengoku did it intentionally, hoping to get Hyodo disqualified, thus saving the guy's leg from further injury.

But the fact that Hyodo still went out into the dance floor has not only aggravated his injury and kept him from competing for a considerable amount of time. It may have also ruined his partnership with Shizuku for good. His partner resents him for keeping his injury a secret, and it was this resentment that has made Shizuku agree to partner up with someone else.

Hyodo told Tatara to take care of Shizuku, and the newbie may have initially had doubts about his own self-worth, but he is now determined to win Shizuku's favor. Will he succeed in convincing Shizuku that she's better off dancing with him than with some guy from out of town? Or will a potential defeat only convince him that he has and will never stand a chance?

As shown in the preview for the upcoming sixth episode titled "Line of Dance," it seems that Tatara is all set to work with Mako to keep her brother, Gaju, and Shizuku from partnering up for good. It also looks like Tatara is about to challenge Gaju to a dance off to prove his and Mako's merits.

Could this be the motivation that will eventually lead Tatara to his fullest potential? Will watching Tatara on the dance floor remind Shizuku of how she felt while dancing with the newbie during the Prince Mikasa Cup?

Tatara made her feel like she was dancing with Hyodo and that she could trust him to lead her through the rest of the routine. But does Tatara really stand a chance with Shizuku, or will he only be chasing pipe dreams?

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.