'Welcome to the Ballroom' Episode 7 Spoilers: Tenpei Cup Begins; Can Tatara Win the Tournament and the Girl?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the sports anime series “Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom).”

The couples are going to the Tenpei Cup, and Tatara will finally have his time to shine on the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom."

It can be recalled that Tatara has decided to pair up with Mako in order to show the latter's brother what he has just given up on. And since the Tenpei Cup is coming up, Tatara has just challenged Gaju to a bet, that should he and Mako win the competition, everybody has to go back to their former pairings — that is, Gaju will once again be dancing with his sister Mako, leaving Shizuku to partner up with Hyodo.

But things got off to a rough start when Tatara's flaw was revealed: he had no sense of the line of dance. In order to learn to dance while also being aware of the other pairs around him, Sengoku took Tatara and Mako to a real dance floor to practice their quick step among other dancing pairs.

The official trailer for the next episode, aptly titled "Tenpei Cup," hints at a very intense battle between Gaju and Tatara, both of whom have something to prove to themselves and to each other.

While it was indeed very heartwarming to find out that Gaju's reason for dancing what Shizuku, Tatara still cannot allow his model pair — Hyodo and Shizuku — to fall apart for the sake of Gaju's happiness.

Tatara is determined to win the upcoming tournament, but he only has a few months of dance lessons backing him up. Will he be able to succeed in winning the bet?

He's on a real dance stage once again, although this time he will be dancing as himself and not substituting for anyone else. This dance will be his cross to bear, and after realizing just how good it feels to be standing the middle of an applauding crowd, he will most definitely be giving everything he's got to this performance.

However, the same can be said for Gaju.

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.