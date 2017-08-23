'Welcome to the Ballroom' Episode 8 Spoilers: Kiyoharu Hyodo Resurfaces as Tenpei Cup Continues

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the sports anime series “Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom).”

There is a lot riding on Tatara and Mako's success on the ongoing Tenpei Cup. And now that the stakes have just been raised and emotions are running high, the competition between Tatara and Gaju grows more intense on the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom."

Wearing a 10-year-old tailcoat, Tatara went out into the dance floor for his first official ballroom competition and showed some really great and promising moves with Mako. Their training with Sengoku seemed to have truly paid off, but the competition has only just started, too.

The semifinal round is on, and a new guest has arrived. She's a former professional standard champion, and she also happens to be Kiyoharu's mother. And just when Sengoku began worrying that the woman might tell Kiyoharu about Shizuku competing with a different partner, the recuperating amateur champion appeared beside him to watch Fujita on the dance floor.

Is a confrontation between Kiyoharu and Gaju about to break out in the next episode, titled "Reality"? The preview shows a scene with the two guys sizing each other up. What could possibly come up from this encounter? More importantly, will Shizuku and Kiyoharu finally have a chance to talk and patch things up?

Tatara may have been showing some good progress in his dancing, but he is still spontaneously copying Kiyoharu's choreography. Will this competition finally be the key to him discovering his own style and thus bring himself and his dance partner, Mako, to victory?

There were a lot of skirmish going on on the dance floor this week, with Tatara and Gaju literally clashing and Mako's breast padding bursting out and causing everybody else to slip. But at the heart of it all are Tatara, Gaju, Mako, and Shizuku's will to dance and win for their own personal reasons. Who will eventually triumph in the end?

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.