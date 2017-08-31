'Welcome to the Ballroom' Episode 9 Spoilers: Tatara Helps Mako Shine in Tenpei Cup's Final Round

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the sports anime series “Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom).”

The Tenpei Cup may have become more intense for Tatara this week, but he and Mako still managed to make it to the finals. What happens next on the Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom"?

It looks like Kiyoharu came just in time to save Tatara from himself in this week's episode. Tatara has been stressing over how he could become a good enough dancer to win his ongoing bet with Gaju. This has caused him to act on his own with very little thought to how his partner, Mako, could keep up with his moves.

But Kiyoharu has just given him a wakeup call by telling him he's been competing with the wrong opponent, for the one he should defeat is not Gaju, but his partner, Shizuku.

And in order to do this, Tatara will need to make Mako into a much better dancer than the girl he has initially dreamed of partnering up with in the future.

After all, ballroom dancing is done by two people who not only understand each other but are also able to complement each others' skills. By the end of the episode, Tatara finally understands this and has vowed to be Mako's frame in the upcoming final round.

Will Tatara be able to help make Mako bloom? Has his archrival just given him the most important advice he could ever get from a fellow ballroom dancer? And will this be enough to finally get him a step closer towards standing on the same stage as Kiyoharu?

On the other hand, what Tatara did have going for him throughout the competition was his enthusiasm. He may have messed up in the semi-final round, but Coach Tenpei, who happened to be one of the judges, gave him a chance to advance to the final round, owing to the passion and dedication he showed on stage.

The final round is going to be tough and Tatara may not be able to survive it with just dedication alone. But he's finally learned the importance of working together with his dance partner, and this may well be the key for him and Mako to win against Gaju and Shizuku.

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.