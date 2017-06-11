'Wentworth' Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers: Kaz Takes a Stand Against The Freak; Will Justice Finally Be Served?

Kaz (Tammy Macintosh) has a plan, but unfortunately, so does Ferguson, also known as The Freak (Pamela Rabe), on the upcoming penultimate episode of "Wentworth" season 5.

Facebook/wentworthtvPromotional banner for the Australian prison drama series "Wentworth."

The previous episode set things in motion for what is about to go down at Wentworth prison in the second to the last episode. Ferguson might have just saved Franky's (Nicole da Silva) life, but she also robbed the inmate her one chance to prove her innocence when she killed Franky's attacker, Iman (Zahra Newman), who also happens to be Mike's (Felix Williamson) real killer.

Vera (Kate Atkinson) has also just lost her position as governor to Channing (Martin Sacks), who has, in turn, expressed his interest to get in on Jake's (Bernard Curry) prison drug trade. This caused Will (Robbie J Magasiva) to completely lose his hope for the system and consider quitting his job. If not for Kaz convincing him to stay for the sake of the women in Wentworth, he would have already left.

And now that the prison has fallen in the hands of corruption, Kaz is all set to take a stand to finally take Ferguson down. In the official trailer for the upcoming episode, Kaz tells her fellow inmates that she has a plan on how to cut the current prison top dog down to size. Not everyone is convinced, of course, least of all Franky, who even tells Kaz that no matter how many times they try to take Ferguson down, she will just keep on rising back up again because she's willing to do the things that Kaz cannot.

Kaz then quips that her plan cannot possibly work without Franky's cooperation.

The official synopsis also teases that Franky may just consider Kaz's proposition at the expense of putting aside her escape plans. Will the two of them join forces and will this be enough to finally put an end to The Freak's reign?

"Wentworth" season 5 episode 11 airs on Tuesday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Showcase. It can also be streamed via the Foxtel Play Pop pack. Seasons 1 to 4 are also available on Netflix.