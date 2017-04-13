'Wentworth' Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers: Franky Back in Prison

Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack) is dead, but her legacy continues to live on in the fifth season of the Australian prison drama series "Wentworth." How long can Joan "The Freak" Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) fend off vengeful attempts at her life that are sure to come her way?

Facebook/wentworthtv Promotional banner for the fifth season of the prison drama series “Wentworth.”

Death is no doubt a tragic event, but on television, it also serves the purpose of steering the narrative towards more interesting landscapes. Everybody at the Wentworth Correctional Center was just as shocked as the audiences were upon learning that their former top dog was no more.

But the shocking news devastated Bea's lover, Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson), the most. She wasted no time in exacting her revenge on The Freak in a scene that is being described as "powerful and harrowing."

It may have seemed impossible to think about the show lasting without Bea during those months that "Wentworth" was off the air, but season 5's premiere episode pulled off fine with the promise of more intense storylines moving forward.

Foremost of which is that of Franky Doyle's (Nicole da Silva), who is once again back in Wentworth after murdering her stalker, Michael Pennisi (Felix Williamson). Coincidentally, Michael was also the reason why she was imprisoned that first time.

And now that Franky's back in prison, fans are speculating that she may soon take over the top dog position from Karen "Kaz" Proctor (Tammy MacIntosh), who hasn't been doing a good job of it.

Furthermore, the official trailer for the next episode also shows Franky taking on The Freak while they sit across each other in the cafeteria. Fans are also speculating that The Freak may have something to do with why Franky has landed back in prison, and if this turns out to be true, then there will definitely be some serious confrontations between these two in future episodes.

"Wentworth" season 5 airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. AEDT on Showcase.