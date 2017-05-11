'Wentworth' Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers: Ferguson Is New Top Dog and Wants Vera Out; Can Franky Take Her Down?

After the shocking turn of events in the previous episode, "Wentworth" may have just given its fans cause to fear the dentist's chair even more. And with Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) exacting her gruesome revenge on Juicy Lucy (Sally-Anne Upton) for the entire Wentworth Detention Center to see, does this also mean that there's a new Top Dog in town?

Facebook/wentworthtvA screenshot of Allie (Kate Jenkinson) and Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) from the Australian prison drama series "Wentworth."

Since Kaz's (Tammy Macintosh) non-violence perspective just wasn't cutting it for the inmates, Ferguson stepped up to the plate and showed everyone just how far she can go to take her revenge. And when she cut off sexual predator Juicy Lucy's tongue and made sure everybody who was anybody knew she did, she not only eliminated a known threat but has also managed to put herself up as a worthier leader than Kaz.

Now that she has put herself in such a position of power, she aims to take out one other hindrance to her plans. The official trailer for the upcoming seventh episode shows Ferguson plotting to take Vera (Kate Atkinson), whose job is already hanging by a thread, out of the equation with just a little push. Will the dutiful prison warden crack under Ferguson's pressure?

For her part, Vera is also shown in another scene seemingly putting her confidence in Franky (Nicole da Silva) as the only one who can take Ferguson on. But with inmates now backing the Freak up again, can Franky really measure up to Vera's expectations? And how will she react to Ferguson taking advantage of Allie (Kate Jenkinson)?

And as for Juicy Lucy's condition, she is reportedly fighting for her life. However, there is still no official word yet about whether or not she will be coming back for the already confirmed sixth season.

No detail has been released about the upcoming installment except that it will begin filming on location this month for twelve new episodes scheduled to air in 2018. Executive producer Jo Porter told news.com.au that there are still a lot of major stuff going down in the remaining episodes of season 5 and that fans can expect "some surprising twists at the end."

"Wentworth" airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Foxtel's Showcase channel. Episodes are also made available to watch on demand thru Foxtel Anytime.