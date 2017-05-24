'Wentworth' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Jackson Cracks Down on Prison Drug Trade, Puts His and Allie's Lives in Danger

New prison top dog Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) is going after Allie (Kate Jenkinson) on the next episode of "Wentworth." And while she's at it, The Freak may also just trip up on Franky's (Nicole da Silva) escape plan, which bodes well for no one at all.

Promotional banner for the fifth season of the Australian prison drama series "Wentworth."

The official trailer for the upcoming ninth episode of the Australian prison drama series "Wentworth" shows a determined Deputy Governor Jackson (Robbie J. Magasiva) embarking on a mission to put a stop to the flow of drugs into the prison. He knows that his colleague Deputy Governor Stewart is behind it, but he's still got a long way to go to prove this beyond a doubt.

Unfortunately, it seems that he will not be getting any help from Governor Vera (Kate Atkinson), who may be inclined to take her lover's side. Moreover, former governor-turned-prison top dog Ferguson is also not having any of Jackson's chivalry and has even promised Stewart and she'll take care of Allie, whom Jackson and Kaz (Tammy Macintosh) have allegedly convinced to come forward as a witness.

Additionally, an article on TV Week about the upcoming episode also reveals that Vera, who is unaware that Jackson is telling the truth about Stewart, will talk to her lover about Jackson's concerns. Will this, in turn, endanger Jackson's life? And what does The Freak plan on doing with Allie? Will Allie even agree to speak out?

The article further teases that The Freak may come close to finding out about Allie and Franky's escape plans. Will she choose to use this piece of information to turn the tables on Allie? Or will she find a reason to spare Allie from being beaten up as an alleged rat, if only she can, in turn, be a part of the ongoing escape plan?

In other news, actress Daniielle Alexis, who plays the fifth season's newest inmate, Dana, has come out as transgender in an interview with Woman's Day, as cited by Now to Love. She said that her debut TV role has been instrumental in building up her confidence for this major reveal.

"My original name was Shayne and I was born a boy. And I can finally say that name and feel safe that I'm not about to get teased," the 31-year-old actress said.

In addition to her job as an actress in Melbourne, Alexis is also working as a part-time gym manager in the Pilbara in Northern WA. The rest of her incredible story can be read on the new issue of Woman's Day, which is already on sale now.

"Wentworth" season 5 episode 9 airs on Tuesday, May 30, at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Showcase. It can also be streamed via the Foxtel Play Pop pack.