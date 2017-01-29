'Wentworth' Season 5 Spoilers: Bea Smith To Appear In Some Flashback Scenes?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are hopeful that they will still see one of their favorite characters from "Wentworth," Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack), and reports suggest that she might return in season 5 for some flashback scenes.

Foxtel"Wentworth" promotional photo banner

The famous Australian TV series about women inmates left a major cliffhanger in the season 4 finale last July 2016. Last season ended with the unexpected death of Bea, the show's main character. Bea's life ended in a tragic manner when Joan "The Freak" Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) stabbed her repeatedly with a screwdriver.

When Bea died, her lover and fellow inmate Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson) was still in coma. Before the season ended, fans saw her waking up. However, she is yet to learn about Bea's death.

According to International Business Times, it can be speculated that upon learning about Bea's death, Allie will start to reminisce about their times together as she grieves her lover's death. As Allie goes back to some of those moments, Bea is expected to appear.

Aside from knowing about Bea's possible appearance in the show, fans are excited to know who is going to replace Bea's top dog rank in Wentworth Penitentiary. Recent reports are guessing that "The Freak" is going to take matters into her hands and control the prison, especially since she was the one who killed Bea.

On the other hand, despite producers' continuous reiteration that Bea really is dead, there are persistent reports about her possible comeback alive. In relation to this, there are theories that "The Freak" will suffer the consequences of her actions. It is speculated that season 5 will see the fall of Joan.

If Bea comes back alive, there is no doubt she will have to teach "The Freak" some lesson. And if Bea really is dead, the possibility that Allie will plan for revenge cannot be ruled out as well. Ultimately, it looks like "The Freak" has no other way to go but down.

The premiere date for "Wentworth" season 5 has yet to be announced.